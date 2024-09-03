Many readers will be aware of the Senate Inquiry into excess mortality which has recently concluded. Less than 30% of submissions were published, though the Committee provides no detail to the reasons for declining acceptance and publication of these submissions.

My submission was one of the 137 submissions the Committee declined to publish.

I was actually personally invited to make a submission on 3rd April 2024-

Despite making my submission well on time and meeting the required terms of reference, the Committee decided they would not accept my submission, but rather would receive it as unpublished correspondence. My formal request to the Committee to reconsider this decision was declined. No reasons were given for this decision.

My submission can be found here

My submission covered Vaccine Associated Enhanced Disease as a potential driver of excess mortality that ought to be considered by the Committee.

I submitted to the Committee the Brighton Collaboration Case Definition for VAED , (the international expert group on vaccine adverse events), which in March 2020 stated that “All cases of vaccine failure should be investigated for VAED. Vaccine failure is defined as the occurrence of the specific vaccine-preventable disease in a person who is appropriately and fully vaccinated, taking into consideration the incubation period and the normal delay for the protection to be acquired as a result of immunization”

And I stated that the Covid 19 Vaccination program in Australia could perhaps be best characterised as one of ‘vaccine failure’ whereby the overwhelming majority of the population contracted Covid 19, sometimes multiple times, despite being vaccinated. According to the Brighton Collaboration guideline, public oﬃcials ought to have carefully investigated all cases of vaccine failure, instead of reassuring the public that breakthrough infections were common and an expected phenomena in a highly vaccinated population.

And finally that by definition the phenomena of VAED may result in excess mortality in a vaccinated population.

I stated further that-

“Deaths due the vaccines have been accepted by the TGA for myocarditis, Guillain Barre syndrome, acute disseminating encephalitis, transverse myelitis, central venous thrombosis and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome.

Based on my professional and clinical knowledge and education, this is conclusive evidence of the TGA’s own determination that the vaccines may cause death due severe neurological adverse events, immunologically mediated clotting disorders and cardiovascular system inflammation of a likely autoimmune pathology.

Based on my clinical knowledge it must follow that the vaccines can cause a variety of immunological, autoimmune, neurological and clotting conditions including of a serious nature resulting in death. It is my opinion that the TGA ought to have expanded their efforts to review adverse events of all clotting, autoimmune, neurological and cardiac events including any deaths resulting from such diagnoses, as all these events have a confirmed causal pathological mechanism by the TGA’s own evaluation.”

The TGA had also in January of 2021 identified the important potential risk of VAED and published this in the AusPAR documents.

Given the Terms of Reference for the Inquiry included identifying and reviewing and factors contributing to excess mortality, I am at a loss to why the Committee would decline to accept and publish an invited submission by a medical doctor, when the submission provided evidence of a potential factor driving excess mortality in the Australian population; particularly given the potential factor I raised was one of the TGA identified important potential risks of the vaccines.

VAED is also a potential explanation for deaths due to Covid 19 in those who were vaccinated, and therefore all information reviewed by the Committee in relation to Covid 19 infection as a cause of death must, by the expert Brighton Collaboration definition, be examined according to vaccination status.

It is my hope that the process of the Covid Vaccine Injury Class action (which remains open for potential Group Members to join) may help shine a light on all the adverse events from the vaccines, including any contribution of the vaccines to excess mortality.

Please consider supporting this important action that is being funded by crowdfunding.

Donate to Class Action

Finally here is a video that covers an update on the class action, some information of causality and the results of the safety in pregnancy trial.

