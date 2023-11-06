Dr Melissa McCann's Substack
Vaccine Associated Enhanced Disease
A hidden driver of excess mortality?
April 2024
COMFORT: Gene-vax injured and bereaved find support for Sydney court appearance
“It felt like no-one was listening,” said Ian Lees, of Springwood in the lower Blue Mountains.
Apr 14
February 2024
Signal Evaluation and Causality
How robust is this process?
Feb 1
Dr Melissa McCann
6
January 2024
Covid Vaccine Class Action
National Covid 19 Vaccine Injury Class Action
Jan 25
Dr Melissa McCann
8
November 2023
Coming soon
This is Dr Melissa McCann's Substack.
Nov 6, 2023
Dr Melissa McCann
2
